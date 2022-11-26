Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of HHC opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
