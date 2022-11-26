Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
ASC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.