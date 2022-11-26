Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.