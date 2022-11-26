New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. FMR LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

