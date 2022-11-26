Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,834,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 819,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.