Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.
Wendy’s Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,834,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 819,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.