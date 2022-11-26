Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23.
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
