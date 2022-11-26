Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.