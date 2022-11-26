Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 29 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after acquiring an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.66 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $236.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

