Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 382,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,177,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

