Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

NYSE BMO opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

