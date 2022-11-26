Smith Moore & CO. Buys 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

