Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.