Smith Moore & CO. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

