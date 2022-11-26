Smith Moore & CO. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy Increases Dividend

Shares of ETR opened at $113.75 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.