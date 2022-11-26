Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

