CI Investments Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,994 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $108.52 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

