CI Investments Inc. Purchases 93,966 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 233.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,966 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 120.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.