Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

