BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Position Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of BRP Group worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Insider Activity

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

