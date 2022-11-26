CI Investments Inc. Sells 16,829 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

