Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Autoliv worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Autoliv by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $87.78 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.