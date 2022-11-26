CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,138 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

ELS stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

