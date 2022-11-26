CI Investments Inc. Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

