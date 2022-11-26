Prudential PLC Sells 11,151 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Toro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Toro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

