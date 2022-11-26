645,494 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 645,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

