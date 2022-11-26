Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 13,927 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Stepan worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $126.24.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

