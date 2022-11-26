Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK opened at $383.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.07. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.