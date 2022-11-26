Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 204.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.