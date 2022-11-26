Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

