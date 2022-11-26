Prudential PLC Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Prudential PLC cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $349.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

