Prudential PLC Sells 123 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

