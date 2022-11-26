Prudential PLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

