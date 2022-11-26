Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 172,059 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 172,059 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 459.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $210,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

