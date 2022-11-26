Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $338.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

