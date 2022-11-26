6,682 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.5 %

Globe Life stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,219. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

