Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

