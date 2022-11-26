Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 588 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Forward Air worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

