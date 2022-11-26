AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,689 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Insider Activity

F5 Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $155.27 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.