Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

