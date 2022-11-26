Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Waters by 8.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $338.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day moving average is $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

