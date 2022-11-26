Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Lincoln Electric worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 234.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 65.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

