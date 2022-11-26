Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plexus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $266,929.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $266,929.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $297,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

