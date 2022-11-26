Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 150,724 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of National Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 647.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

National Vision Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.00 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

