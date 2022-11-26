PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

