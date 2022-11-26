United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after buying an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.38.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $389.06 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.08 and a 200-day moving average of $365.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

