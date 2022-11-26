Subi Sethi Sells 44,191 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $801,624.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $98,063.49.

On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $3,694.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

