Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $200,849.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,400. Insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,783 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.