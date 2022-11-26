Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,783 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
Further Reading
