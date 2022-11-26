Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 386.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 7,538.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 870,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Allegion by 37.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

