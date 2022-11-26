Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $64,353.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,008 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $14,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

