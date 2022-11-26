CI Investments Inc. Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,069 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Olaplex worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $41,576,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 89.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 227.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 641,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $7,817,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Olaplex Trading Up 0.9 %

About Olaplex

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.