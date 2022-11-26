CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Full Truck Alliance worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $27,342,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $3,813,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 54.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 24.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE:YMM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of -0.92. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

