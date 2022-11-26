CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,059 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of Bank OZK worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

